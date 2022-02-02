Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set to complete move as Joan Laporta slams previous board

A look at the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

'In Vinicius' school'
  • His teachers remember him as an applied student, 'but best with the ball'.
  • Instituto Vinicius Jr is a personal project for the Brazilian.
  • Valencia and Cadiz to play their new signings.
  • The dream of two promoted teams as Rayo and Mallorca go head-to-head.
'Vitamins for La Liga'
  • The winter window reactivates the league.
  • Sevilla aim to be champions with Martial and Corona.
  • Atletico, Barca, Real Madrid, Villarreal and Valencia reinforce.
  • Laporta asks for Barcelona's finances to be investigated after findings.
  • Tom Brady retires.
'The Killer'
  • Scoring specialist Aubameyang will sign officially today and Xavi has a complete attack.
  • Now Xavi should rule out one of the four signings for the Europa League.
  • The quarter-finals take place tonight.
  • Barca denounce previous board over spending.
