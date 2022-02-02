A look at the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
'In Vinicius' school'
- His teachers remember him as an applied student, 'but best with the ball'.
- Instituto Vinicius Jr is a personal project for the Brazilian.
- Valencia and Cadiz to play their new signings.
- The dream of two promoted teams as Rayo and Mallorca go head-to-head.
'Vitamins for La Liga'
- The winter window reactivates the league.
- Sevilla aim to be champions with Martial and Corona.
- Atletico, Barca, Real Madrid, Villarreal and Valencia reinforce.
- Laporta asks for Barcelona's finances to be investigated after findings.
- Tom Brady retires.