Here are the Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
Francisco Gento (1933-2022)
- The only footballer with six European Cups dies at 88 years of age.
- He is the player with the most titles (24) for Real Madrid.
- Atleti seek a remedy against a La Real without Isak.
Offered to Barca
- Various players of a different level have called the club to come either in January or the summer.
- The list is long: Dybala, Werner, Oscar, Aubameyang, Cavani or Vlahovic.
- Tension with Dembélé. Barca will decide what to do from here.
- Raul de Tomas scores an equaliser in the 93rd minute.