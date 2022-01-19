Here are the Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Paco Gento - October 21, 1933 - January 18, 2022 The only footballer with six European Cups. The only footballer with six European Cups.

Francisco Gento (1933-2022) The only footballer with six European Cups dies at 88 years of age.

He is the player with the most titles (24) for Real Madrid.

Atleti seek a remedy against a La Real without Isak.