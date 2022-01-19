Spanish papers: Paco Gento tributes pour in as Barcelona offered stars

Here are the Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Paco Gento - October 21, 1933 - January 18, 2022 The only footballer with six European Cups.
Francisco Gento (1933-2022)
  • The only footballer with six European Cups dies at 88 years of age.
  • He is the player with the most titles (24) for Real Madrid.
  • Atleti seek a remedy against a La Real without Isak.
Offered to Barca
  • Various players of a different level have called the club to come either in January or the summer.
  • The list is long: Dybala, Werner, Oscar, Aubameyang, Cavani or Vlahovic.
  • Goodbye to the Merengue legend.
  • Paco Gento, the only player with six European Cups dies at 88.
  • Tension with Dembélé. Barca will decide what to do from here.
  • Raul de Tomas scores an equaliser in the 93rd minute.
Posted by