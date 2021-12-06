Here are your Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
'Rise'
- Ancelotti could become the first coach in history to win all five big leagues.
- An incomparable Real Madrid enjoys its big moment as leaders in La Liga and Europe.
- Alaba and Varane - How to forget Ramos in 100 days.
- Oblak and Suarez - The miracle formula for Porto.
- Rayo enter the top spots.
'Live or die'
- Villarreal, Atletico Barca and Sevilla play for their continuity in the Champions League.
- Emery can count on Gerard Moreno for Atalanta.
- Simeone recovers Gimenez for the 'final' in Porto.
- Xavi says his team lacked attention against Betis and hopes to avoid a repeat against Bayern.
- Acuna a fresh doubt for Sevilla against Salzburg.
- Jovic is prepared to be a starter against Inter.