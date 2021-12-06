Ousmane Dembélé set for Barcelona start as Ansu Fati set to miss Bayern clash

'Rise'
  • Ancelotti could become the first coach in history to win all five big leagues.
  • An incomparable Real Madrid enjoys its big moment as leaders in La Liga and Europe.
  • Alaba and Varane - How to forget Ramos in 100 days.
  • Oblak and Suarez - The miracle formula for Porto.
  • Rayo enter the top spots.
'Live or die'
  • Villarreal, Atletico Barca and Sevilla play for their continuity in the Champions League.
  • Emery can count on Gerard Moreno for Atalanta.
  • Simeone recovers Gimenez for the 'final' in Porto.
  • Xavi says his team lacked attention against Betis and hopes to avoid a repeat against Bayern.
  • Acuna a fresh doubt for Sevilla against Salzburg.
  • Jovic is prepared to be a starter against Inter.
'Faith in Dembélé'
  • Ansu won't return in time for Bayern.
  • The Frenchman is the big hope of Barca against Bayern.
  • Xavi is totally confident in the winger and everything points to a start at the Allianz Arena.
  • Tebas launches tough attack on Perez over CVC deal.
  • An own goal condemns Espanyol.
