Here are your Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

'Rise' Ancelotti could become the first coach in history to win all five big leagues.

An incomparable Real Madrid enjoys its big moment as leaders in La Liga and Europe.

Alaba and Varane - How to forget Ramos in 100 days.

Oblak and Suarez - The miracle formula for Porto.

Rayo enter the top spots.

'Live or die' Villarreal, Atletico Barca and Sevilla play for their continuity in the Champions League.

Emery can count on Gerard Moreno for Atalanta.

Simeone recovers Gimenez for the 'final' in Porto.

Xavi says his team lacked attention against Betis and hopes to avoid a repeat against Bayern.

Acuna a fresh doubt for Sevilla against Salzburg.

Jovic is prepared to be a starter against Inter.