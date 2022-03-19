Morning Papers: Reaction to European draws for remaining four Spanish sides

Following the Champions League and Europa League draws, Diario AS, Sport and Mundo Deportivo react in Saturday morning’s papers.

'Yes we can' Quarter-finals without mercy in the Champions League.

Madrid; against the champions. Atleti, against the finalists and Villarreal against the bogeyman Bayern.

There will be no fans at Stamford Bridge.

Possible Madrid derby in the semi-finals.

Europa League: Eintracht Frankfurt await Barcelona, the tormentor of Betis.

Rayo-Atleti: The Old Trafford effect arrives at Vallecas.

'This Europa League must not get away' Barca face Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarter-finals as clear favourites.

The squad are out to win a title that they now see as a real possibility.

Champions League: Madrid against a weakened Chelsea.

Clash of styles: Guardiola-Simeone.

The Yellow Submarine, out to repeat their feat.

El Clasico: Dembele or Gavi, the big dilemma for Xavi.

Alves reaches 400 matches with Barca in el clasico.

Benzema, a doubt until the last minute.