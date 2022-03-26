Morning Papers: Hazard to undergo surgery again

Stay up to date with the latest headlines in Spain as we take you through the major stories in Diario AS, Marca and Mundo Deportivo, with Spain returning to action in Barcelona.

'Return to the Operating Theatre' Hazard will have to be operated on in order to remove a titanium plate in his calf.

He will be out for five weeks.

Party in Cornella: The national team return to play in Catalonia for the first time in 18 years later with Albania as their opponents in a friendly.

Bale case: Madrid consider the costs of signing covered and are confident he will leave on July 1st.

(Moto/F1 GP) Worry in Jeddah: A Yemeni missile strikes an oil refinery 15km from the circuit, the race will go ahead.

'We play at home' Spain-Albania: 18 years later Spain reunites with Barcelona.

Luis Enrique: 'If I don't renew it's because of you [the press], if the World Cup goes badly you can't ask for my head.'

Missiles and alarm in Formula 1: A terrorist attack in Jeddah has left things up in the air with several drivers against continuing.

Spain U21 8-0 Lithuania U21: Spain revel in both play and goals in Talavera.

La Liga Promises: Enzo, son of Marcelo, shines. Atletico in the semis.

Real Madrid: Hazard decides to go under the knife again.

Bale defends himself after dropping out of the clasico.