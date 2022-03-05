Morning Papers: A rehearsal ahead of the comeback

A look at the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and SPORT in English.

‘Golden Opportunity’

Madrid will deal a decisive blow in LaLiga if they beat Real Sociedad today.

Kroos and Valverde are missing.

Sevilla flop: Lopetegui’s Sevilla drop two points against an Alaves that had better chances.

Azpilicueta, a priority for Xavi: his versatility excites Barca.

‘A Rehearsal for the Comeback’

La Real will gauge where Real Madrid are ahead of PSG.

The spotlight is on Camavinga with Kroos and Valverde absent.

Battle of walls: Remiro has 14 clean sheets in LaLiga, Courtois has four in a row.

Ramos looks ahead to the Bernabeu

Cantabrian pearl signs for Barca.

Sevilla choke in Vitoria: Madrid will go eight points clear if they win.

‘Xavi’s Revolution’