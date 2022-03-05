Morning Papers: A rehearsal ahead of the comeback

A look at the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and SPORT in English.

‘Golden Opportunity’

  • Madrid will deal a decisive blow in LaLiga if they beat Real Sociedad today.
  • Kroos and Valverde are missing.
  • Sevilla flop: Lopetegui’s Sevilla drop two points against an  Alaves that had better chances.
  • Azpilicueta, a priority for Xavi: his versatility excites Barca.

 

‘A Rehearsal for the Comeback’

  • La Real will gauge where Real Madrid are ahead of PSG.
  • The spotlight is on Camavinga with Kroos and Valverde absent.
  • Battle of walls: Remiro has 14 clean sheets in LaLiga, Courtois has four in a row.
  • Ramos looks ahead to the Bernabeu
  • Cantabrian pearl signs for Barca.
  • Sevilla choke in Vitoria: Madrid will go eight points clear if they win.

 

‘Xavi’s Revolution’

  • The heir of Pep and Johan: The return of Xavi has meant a return to their roots in Barcelona’s style of play.
  • This is how Barcelona work: the model of play, tactical training for each position group, individual and collective physical work, strategy, rival analysis, rotations, the coaching of the players and press training.
  • The pearl Pablo Torre, signed.
  • Now Barcelona do admit they need money: Barca accelerate the CVC deal because of Haaland.
  • Real Madrid-Real Sociedad: an exam ahead of a final against PSG.
Posted by