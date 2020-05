By Feargal Brennan

Monday’s Front Page Headlines Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

SEVILLA: Off The Rails - Four Sevilla players break the Spanish lock down guidelines with a group meeting, with Ever Banega, Lucas Ocampos, Luuk De Jong and Franco Vazquez forced to issues public apologies.

REAL MADRID: Achraf Steps Up - The Moroccan international is enjoying an excellent run of form on loan with Borussia Dortmund, with eight goals and ten assists this season.