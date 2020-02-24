Monday 24 February

Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & El Mundo Deportivo, in English!

The week of truth Like a year ago, Madrid play twice in the Bernabeu in six days to define their season - City and Barca, In the last two months, 9 forwards have scored just 9 goals Hazard to miss at least two months Coronavirus suspends Serie A Joao Felix joins the Atleti party Bartomeu doesn't think of bringing forward the elections

Goodbye...to City, and Barca Hazard to miss at least two months, also in danger of the European Championships, The Belgian has missed 19 matches with Madrid due to injury, with Chelsea he missed 20 in six seasons Atleti, back in third Coronavirus crosses paths with Barcelona