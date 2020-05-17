Monday 18 May 2020

Monday’s Front Page Headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport, in English.

REAL MADRID: HERE COMES THE KID - 19-year old Erling Haaland has 41 goals already this season, more than Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi as a teenager, with the pair not reaching those numbers until the age of 22.
REAL MADRID: THE NEW BERNABEU TRIDENT - Real Madrid's objective is to bring together Eden Hazard, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe in 2021. LA LIGA - La Liga will return with matches on Mondays, but the final calendar depends on judge's approval.
BARCELONA: SERGIÑO DEST - 20 MILLION - Barcelona have already been quoted €20m for Ajax defender Sergino Dest. BUNDESLIGA: The German Bundesliga Introduces The New Football - Grounds without audience, goals without hugs... but Erling Haaland scoring as per usual.  
