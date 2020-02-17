Monday 17 February

Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & El Mundo Deportivo, in English!

White roller  (success for Real Madrid's basketball team) Celta slow down Madrid
Cup and rawness (contrasting fortunes for Madrid's basketball and football teams) Santi Mina's 85th minute goal sees Madrid drop two points, just one ahead of Barcelona Diego Costa on the list for Liverpool game
Barca, within one point Celta, with ex Blaugrana players Oscar, Rafinha and Denis Suarez, draw at the Bernabeu Griezmann the can opener - has scored in seven games this season and always the first goal La Liga, Spanish FA to give OK for Barcelona signing today Espanyol comeback to take a point at Sevilla
