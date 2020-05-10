Monday 11 May 2020

Monday’s Front Page Headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English!

LA LIGA - La Liga President Javier Tebas expresses his intention to restart the season on June 12, and insists "the risks of infection during a match will be zero, almost non-existent." LA LIGA - The top two divisions will start at the same time with playoffs expected to take place in August, with games every day until the competition ends. LA LIGA - Players will undergo coronavirus tests 24 hours before every match.

