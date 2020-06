Monday’s Front Page Headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

LA LIGA: Phase League - After three months of suspension, La Liga returns this week, in the most historically anticipated season.

REAL MADRID: Blessed Problem - Zinedine Zidane has a fully fit squad (minus Jovic) for Real Madrid's return to La Liga action, with potential options to partner Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard in their first game against Eibar on June 14.