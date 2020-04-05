Monday 06 April 2020

Monday’s Front Page Headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.
REAL MADRID: Alvaro Odriozola Interview: My Moment Will Come - Odriozola hopeful of meeting with Zinedine Zidane to settle his Real Madrid future when he returns from Bayern Munich loan spell.
REAL MADRID: POGBA IS MUCH CLOSER - Paul Pogba will prioritise a move to Real Madrid over a return to Juventus, or a new deal at Manchester United.
COVID 19: Vicente Del Bosque Interview - The misfortune should bring us together, not tear us apart. The former Spain boss is concerned over the side effects of the outbreak, and insists football should return in summer, when it is safe to do so. BARCELONA: Chelsea are interested in €80M move for Philippe Coutinho, with Pedro and Willian set to leave the club.