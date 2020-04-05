Monday 06 April 2020

Monday’s Front Page Headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: Alvaro Odriozola Interview: My Moment Will Come - Odriozola hopeful of meeting with Zinedine Zidane to settle his Real Madrid future when he returns from Bayern Munich loan spell.

REAL MADRID: POGBA IS MUCH CLOSER - Paul Pogba will prioritise a move to Real Madrid over a return to Juventus, or a new deal at Manchester United.