Spanish papers: Mauricio Pochettino talks up Real Madrid as Athletic Club and Valencia draw

A look at the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

A quick note to say that we will be focusing on the football headlines, but a big congratulations to Winter Olympics medal winner Queralt Castellet, who dominates the front pages today.

  • They leave everything for the return. Valencia and Athletic Club draw in the first leg.
  • Raul Garcia and Hugo Duro score while Maxi Gomez gets sent off.
  • De Tomas: Camp Nou a thorn in our side.
 
  • Pochettino: Madrid is a superior strength to anyone.
  • Pochettino says Mbappe 'gives off energy'.
  • It will be decided at Mestalla. Hugo Duro levels after a Raul Garcia goal in a game played to the limit.
  • Anelka: I believe Mbappe will play in Madrid next year. Real Madrid are favourites against PSG 'for their experience'.
  • A draw with everything left on the pitch. Hugo Duro clamours for a penalty in stoppage time.
  • Elche, the team of 2022 so far visit a desperate Sevilla.
 
