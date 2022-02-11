A look at the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
A quick note to say that we will be focusing on the football headlines, but a big congratulations to Winter Olympics medal winner Queralt Castellet, who dominates the front pages today.
- They leave everything for the return. Valencia and Athletic Club draw in the first leg.
- Raul Garcia and Hugo Duro score while Maxi Gomez gets sent off.
- De Tomas: Camp Nou a thorn in our side.
- Pochettino: Madrid is a superior strength to anyone.
- Pochettino says Mbappe 'gives off energy'.
- It will be decided at Mestalla. Hugo Duro levels after a Raul Garcia goal in a game played to the limit.