Spanish papers: Luuk de Jong saves Barcelona as Karim Benzema makes PSG wish

Here are the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

'We want a magic night in Paris'
  • Former Real Madrid man Achraf Hakimi admits the Champions League is PSG's main goal.
  • The counter-attacks of Ancelotti worry him.
  • Verratti is the teammate who has surprised him.
  • Benzema nor Neymar guaranteed to start.
  • Luuk de Jong saves Barca in the 96th minute.
  • Betis score four in four.
  • Correa shows his best version.
'Benzema wants to play'
  • Benzema asks Ancelotti to play on Tuesday night.
  • He will have a final test today in Paris.
  • Fekir shows Champions League value.
  • Correa is a blessing.
  • Crazy derby. Luuk de Jong levels after 96th minute following goals from De Tomas and Darder and sending offs for Pique and Melemed.
'Luuk saves the ballot'
  • A great header draws Barca level in Cornella after a tense derby.
  • Pedri opened the scoring, RDT and Darder ensure the comeback, Pique and Melemed fall to red cards.
 
