Here are the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
'We want a magic night in Paris'
- Former Real Madrid man Achraf Hakimi admits the Champions League is PSG's main goal.
- The counter-attacks of Ancelotti worry him.
- Verratti is the teammate who has surprised him.
- Benzema nor Neymar guaranteed to start.
- Luuk de Jong saves Barca in the 96th minute.
- Betis score four in four.
- Correa shows his best version.
'Benzema wants to play'
- Benzema asks Ancelotti to play on Tuesday night.
- He will have a final test today in Paris.
- Fekir shows Champions League value.
- Correa is a blessing.
- Crazy derby. Luuk de Jong levels after 96th minute following goals from De Tomas and Darder and sending offs for Pique and Melemed.