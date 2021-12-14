Spanish papers: Laporta speaks with Haaland’s agent amid botched Champions League draw

'Shame UEFA'
  • A mistake in the possible rivals of Atletico and Villarreal causes a redraw.
  • UEFA do a botched draw, Atletico as for explanations, they redraw and Madrid explodes.
  • Madrid were going to play against Benfica initially. Now they play PSG.
  • Butrageno: "It has been lamentable."
 
'A botched draw and a bombshell'
  • UEFA had to repeat the Champions League draw after a succession of errors.
  • Real Madrid would have played Benfica and now they play PSG.
  • Barcelona also without luck in the Europa League draw.
  • Movistar and Dazn in 4.95billion five-year TV deal with La Liga.
 
'Summit Haaland'
  • Laporta meets with Raiola in Turin, the agent of Haaland and other top players.
  • Alves to debut for Barcelona.
  • Pedri receives the Golden Boy and Martens the Golden Woman.
  • Alexia Putellas handed the La Creu de Sant Jordi in Barcelona.
  • Bombshells with the draw. Barcelona get Napoli, the most difficult team possible, in the draw.
  • In the Champions League, there was a redraw after an error. Real Madrid face PSG and Messi takes on Sergio Ramos.
