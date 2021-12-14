A look at the Spanish football front pages, including Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
'Shame UEFA'
- A mistake in the possible rivals of Atletico and Villarreal causes a redraw.
- UEFA do a botched draw, Atletico as for explanations, they redraw and Madrid explodes.
- Madrid were going to play against Benfica initially. Now they play PSG.
- Butrageno: "It has been lamentable."
'A botched draw and a bombshell'
- UEFA had to repeat the Champions League draw after a succession of errors.
- Real Madrid would have played Benfica and now they play PSG.
- Barcelona also without luck in the Europa League draw.
- Movistar and Dazn in 4.95billion five-year TV deal with La Liga.
'Summit Haaland'
- Laporta meets with Raiola in Turin, the agent of Haaland and other top players.
- Alves to debut for Barcelona.
- Pedri receives the Golden Boy and Martens the Golden Woman.
- Alexia Putellas handed the La Creu de Sant Jordi in Barcelona.
- Bombshells with the draw. Barcelona get Napoli, the most difficult team possible, in the draw.
- In the Champions League, there was a redraw after an error. Real Madrid face PSG and Messi takes on Sergio Ramos.