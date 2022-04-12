Spanish papers: Karim Benzema sends Chelsea warning as Atletico Madrid hit with punishment

A look at all the latest Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English.

'For a seat in the semis'
  • Real Madrid want to dethrone the current champions.
  • An appointment with history in Munich for Villarreal.
  • Atletico trust in the fortress.
'We have to play like the first leg'
  • Benzema and Ancelotti give the recipe to progress to the semi finals and warn of Chelsea's danger,
  • Benzema is the second top scorer and Vinicius has created the most chances.
  • UEFA partially close the Wanda Metropolitano due to Nazi salutes from fans.
  • Mamardashvili saves Valencia and continues Rayo's winless streak.
'Auba and Luuk killers'
  • The two pistols of Barca are in full swing.
  • The Gabon international has 10 goals in 14 games and de Jong has a goal every 51 minutes since January.
  • Lewandowski option - The Bayern star tells Barca he will sign for three years but there are no negotiations.
  • Spain's Women's team will be at the next World Cup.
  • Munich is a measure of difficulty for Villarreal, who dream after their first leg win.
Posted by