A look at all the latest Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English.
'For a seat in the semis'
- Real Madrid want to dethrone the current champions.
- An appointment with history in Munich for Villarreal.
- Atletico trust in the fortress.
'We have to play like the first leg'
- Benzema and Ancelotti give the recipe to progress to the semi finals and warn of Chelsea's danger,
- Benzema is the second top scorer and Vinicius has created the most chances.
- UEFA partially close the Wanda Metropolitano due to Nazi salutes from fans.
- Mamardashvili saves Valencia and continues Rayo's winless streak.
'Auba and Luuk killers'
- The two pistols of Barca are in full swing.
- The Gabon international has 10 goals in 14 games and de Jong has a goal every 51 minutes since January.
- Lewandowski option - The Bayern star tells Barca he will sign for three years but there are no negotiations.
- Spain's Women's team will be at the next World Cup.
- Munich is a measure of difficulty for Villarreal, who dream after their first leg win.