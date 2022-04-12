A look at all the latest Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English.

'For a seat in the semis' Real Madrid want to dethrone the current champions.

An appointment with history in Munich for Villarreal.

Atletico trust in the fortress.

'We have to play like the first leg' Benzema and Ancelotti give the recipe to progress to the semi finals and warn of Chelsea's danger,

Benzema is the second top scorer and Vinicius has created the most chances.

UEFA partially close the Wanda Metropolitano due to Nazi salutes from fans.

Mamardashvili saves Valencia and continues Rayo's winless streak.