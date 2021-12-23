A look at the latest Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
'Antivirus'
- Benzema extends Real Madrid's lead at San Mames despite having XI players out.
- The Pichichi leader sets the way with two goals.
- A resistant effort against a good Athletic to raise their lead in La Liga.
- Bitter birthday. Atletico Madrid fall against Granada in their fourth straight defeat in La Liga.
- Ferran Torres a step closer to Barca as City accept a deal.
'The league of Benzema'
- Two goals from the Frenchman with a fantastic first half and a game that highlights Real Madrid as champions.
- San Mames recognises the performance of Benzema with an ovation.
- Athletic fought until the end for a draw.
- Atletico Madrid complain over disallowed Felix goal.
- Ferran will sign for Barcelona if Tebas allows it. Barcelona agree a 55m + 10m deal but they need to reduce salary.
'Ferran Torres closed'
- Barca and City admit that there is a total deal for the 21-year-old.
- Only the signature is lacking for the Valenciano with a deal worth 55m plus variables.
- Dembélé and his agent negotiate the renewal.
- Benzema brace in three minutes as the Frenchman decides the game in San Mames.