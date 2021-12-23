A look at the latest Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

'Antivirus' Benzema extends Real Madrid's lead at San Mames despite having XI players out.

The Pichichi leader sets the way with two goals.

A resistant effort against a good Athletic to raise their lead in La Liga.

Bitter birthday. Atletico Madrid fall against Granada in their fourth straight defeat in La Liga.

Ferran Torres a step closer to Barca as City accept a deal.

'The league of Benzema' Two goals from the Frenchman with a fantastic first half and a game that highlights Real Madrid as champions.

San Mames recognises the performance of Benzema with an ovation.

Athletic fought until the end for a draw.

Atletico Madrid complain over disallowed Felix goal.

Ferran will sign for Barcelona if Tebas allows it. Barcelona agree a 55m + 10m deal but they need to reduce salary.