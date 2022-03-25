Spanish papers: Gareth Bale silences critics as Italy stunned by North Macedonia

A look at all the latest Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English.

  • Bale scores to great goals with his country after missing El Clásico.
  • Sends a message that 'they should be ashamed'.
  • Azzurri tragedy. Italy stay out of their second World Cup in a row after defeat to North Macedonia.
  • Haaland gives City a boost.
  • Raul de Tomas injured.
  • Atletico's Correa banned for two games.
'Italy out of the World Cup'
  • Bale decides it with two great goals after his recovery.
  • Portugal win and avoid Italy's fate.
  • Unai Emery: I dream of winning the Champions League.
  • Madrid clash with Hazard over potential exit.
'Salah rises'
  • Barca keeping tabs on Salah with Egyptian yet to agree new contract with Liverpool.
  • He has everything the club is looking for; goals, magic and he seduce Xavi.
  • Barca consider Raphinha as alternative to Ousmane Dembélé.
  • Italy fall.
