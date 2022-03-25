A look at all the latest Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English.

Bale scores to great goals with his country after missing El Clásico.

Sends a message that 'they should be ashamed'.

Azzurri tragedy. Italy stay out of their second World Cup in a row after defeat to North Macedonia.

Haaland gives City a boost.

Raul de Tomas injured.

Atletico's Correa banned for two games.

'Italy out of the World Cup' Bale decides it with two great goals after his recovery.

Portugal win and avoid Italy's fate.

Unai Emery: I dream of winning the Champions League.

Madrid clash with Hazard over potential exit.