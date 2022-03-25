A look at all the latest Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English.
- Bale scores to great goals with his country after missing El Clásico.
- Sends a message that 'they should be ashamed'.
- Azzurri tragedy. Italy stay out of their second World Cup in a row after defeat to North Macedonia.
- Haaland gives City a boost.
- Raul de Tomas injured.
- Atletico's Correa banned for two games.
'Italy out of the World Cup'
- Bale decides it with two great goals after his recovery.
- Portugal win and avoid Italy's fate.
- Unai Emery: I dream of winning the Champions League.
- Madrid clash with Hazard over potential exit.