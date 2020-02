Friday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & El Mundo Deportivo, in English!

This is not good An unjust law allows Barcelona to sign Martin Braithwaite from Leganes Getafe result to dream in Amsterdam Atletico Madrid recover Joao Felix Betis still thinking of Europe

"Zidane's team isn't lucky, it's a formula" Sterling: Real Madrid are a fantastic club Barcelona recognise the injustice of signing Braithwaite Getafe continue their carnival - Deyverson and Kenedy score to beat Ajax