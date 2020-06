Friday’s Front Page Headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English!

REAL MADRID: That's how a star returns - After 11 months sidelined through injury, Marco Asensio marks his return to action with a spectacular goal, thirty seconds after coming on against Valencia.

REAL MADRID: Real Madrid smiles again - Zinedine Zidane's side beat Valencia thanks to a spectacular goal from Karim Benzema, as Marco Asensio marks his happy return with a goal.