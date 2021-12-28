A look at the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

'Simeone: We are hard-headed and we continue growing' 'I am very clear what this club needs.'

'The fans have to demand more from us'.

'I like the pretty game but to win gives us credibility'.

Mbappe the best player of the year.

Lewandowski the top scorer of the year. Cristiano the top scorer in history. Putellas the best female player, Barcelona the best female team.

Almost 30 positives in La Liga yesterday.

It's a largely non-football front page from Diario AS today, so we will just point out the football headlines here. Mbappe and Putellas win in Dubai.

Barcelona femini win the best female team award.