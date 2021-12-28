A look at the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
'Simeone: We are hard-headed and we continue growing'
- 'I am very clear what this club needs.'
- 'The fans have to demand more from us'.
- 'I like the pretty game but to win gives us credibility'.
- Mbappe the best player of the year.
- Lewandowski the top scorer of the year. Cristiano the top scorer in history. Putellas the best female player, Barcelona the best female team.
- Almost 30 positives in La Liga yesterday.
It's a largely non-football front page from Diario AS today, so we will just point out the football headlines here.
- Mbappe and Putellas win in Dubai.
- Barcelona femini win the best female team award.
'Interrupted signing'
- Torres signing held up due to beurocratic issues and concerns over his top salary.
- Plague: Lenglet and Alves positive in a spread among football.
- Real Sociedad, Celta, Espanyol, Cadiz and Segunda sides affected.
- Cristiano Ronaldo offered to Barcelona. (Remember, today is Spain's equivalent to April Fools).