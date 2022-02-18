A look at the Spanish football front pages from Mundo Deportivo, Marca and Diario AS – in English!
'Step in front, without punishment'
- Barca, over all in the second half, show their face but without taking clear chances.
- Ferran scored a epantly after VAR, Zielinski scored for Napoli.
- PSG submit huge offer to Mbappe.
- Real Betis beat Zenit, Sevilla beat Dinamo Zagreb, Real Sociedad draw with Leipzig.
'The PSG counter-attack'
- PSG pressure Mbappe to extend for at least one more year until after the 222 World Cup.
- He wants to become the best-paid player in the world.
- Barcelona miss. Ferran scores and Dembélé is whistled.
'Europa mess'
- Barca deserved to win but couldn't pass the draw against a good Napoli.
- Ferran scored a penalty but ended up crying because of missed chances.
- Betis close to the last 16.
- La Real believe after a valuable draw.
- Sevilla put land between them and Zagreb ahead of Croatia.
- Militao the total priority for Real Madrid.