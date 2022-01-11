Spanish papers: Ferran Torres registered by Barcelona as Luka Modric set for new contract

Here are your Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

What excitement for the Clásico!
  • Xavi hoping to win battle with Real Madrid in midfield.
  • Alves vs Vinicius - a battle of generations.
  • Wass close to Atletico move.
  • Ansu Fati returns to squad.
  • Bale stays out of Ancelotti's list.
  • Umtiti renews and Ferran is registered.
  • Kroos opens the door to renewing.
'One more year'
  • Modric renews until July 2023.
  • Ancelotti includes Modric in plans for next season after a brilliant campaign.
  • Umtiti renews and Ferran is registered.
  • Torres and Pedri test negative and travel to Riyadh.
  • Madrid get Carvajal and Jovic back.
  • Raul Garcia: It doesn't make sense to play in Arabia.
'Umtiti registers Ferran'
  • Sam surprisingly renews and reduces the salary enough for Torres to register.
  • Barca are already in Riyadh and they will be joined by Pedri and Torres.
  • Elche surprise Espanyol.
 
Posted by