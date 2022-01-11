Here are your Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

What excitement for the Clásico! Xavi hoping to win battle with Real Madrid in midfield.

Alves vs Vinicius - a battle of generations.

Wass close to Atletico move.

Ansu Fati returns to squad.

Bale stays out of Ancelotti's list.

Umtiti renews and Ferran is registered.

Kroos opens the door to renewing.

'One more year' Modric renews until July 2023.

Ancelotti includes Modric in plans for next season after a brilliant campaign.

Torres and Pedri test negative and travel to Riyadh.

Madrid get Carvajal and Jovic back.

Raul Garcia: It doesn't make sense to play in Arabia.