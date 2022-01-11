Here are your Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
What excitement for the Clásico!
- Xavi hoping to win battle with Real Madrid in midfield.
- Alves vs Vinicius - a battle of generations.
- Wass close to Atletico move.
- Ansu Fati returns to squad.
- Bale stays out of Ancelotti's list.
- Umtiti renews and Ferran is registered.
- Kroos opens the door to renewing.
'One more year'
- Modric renews until July 2023.
- Ancelotti includes Modric in plans for next season after a brilliant campaign.
- Torres and Pedri test negative and travel to Riyadh.
- Madrid get Carvajal and Jovic back.
- Raul Garcia: It doesn't make sense to play in Arabia.