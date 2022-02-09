Here are the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
- Neymar is raw. Just six days remain until PSG vs Real Madrid.
- Reverter leaves, Spotify arrives.
- The champions, Atletico, winning just 59% of games.
- Betis take on historic clash without Sergio Canales.
'Lewandowski gets shot'
- The pole wants to rush his options to sign for Real Madrid this summer.
- His representatives see it as possible after the Haaland operation has cooled.
- Party day in Vallecas, Canales misses out.
- Reverter departs.