Spanish papers: Ferran Reverter walks away from Barca role as Lewandowski eyes Real Madrid

Here are the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

  • Neymar is raw. Just six days remain until PSG vs Real Madrid.
  • Reverter leaves, Spotify arrives.
  • The champions, Atletico, winning just 59% of games.
  • Betis take on historic clash without Sergio Canales.
'Lewandowski gets shot'
  • The pole wants to rush his options to sign for Real Madrid this summer.
  • His representatives see it as possible after the Haaland operation has cooled.
  • Party day in Vallecas, Canales misses out.
  • Reverter departs.
'Resignation'
  • Ferran Reverter, CEO of Barca, leaves his post after seven months at the club due to discrepancies in management.
  • Alleges that it is 'personal reasons' but there are key differences in key issues and tuning problems with Laporta.
  • Eric Garcia can recover on time for the derby.
