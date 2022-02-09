Here are the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Neymar is raw. Just six days remain until PSG vs Real Madrid.

Reverter leaves, Spotify arrives.

The champions, Atletico, winning just 59% of games.

Betis take on historic clash without Sergio Canales.

'Lewandowski gets shot' The pole wants to rush his options to sign for Real Madrid this summer.

His representatives see it as possible after the Haaland operation has cooled.

Party day in Vallecas, Canales misses out.

Reverter departs.