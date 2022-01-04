A look at the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
'Imminent decision'
- Haaland wants to know his future by January 31.
- Real Madrid and Barcelona lead the race for the Norwegian.
- Dortmund are starting to plan without him.
- Ferran already shines in the Blaugrana.
- Sevilla now just five points behind Madrid.
- Infantino says the Euros can still be every two years.
'New League'
- The presentation of Ferran, who tests positive afterwards, opens the door to new arrivals.
- Barcelona have announced the registration of Alves and will confirm Morata.
- La Real want Mata with Rafinha.
- Atleti go for Azpilicueta, Betis for Ceballos and Sevilla for Martial.
- Sevilla win against Cadiz.
- Ancelotti celebrates Vinicius' return.