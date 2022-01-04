Erling Haaland race hots up as Ferran Torres tests positive for coronavirus

A look at the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

'Imminent decision'
  • Haaland wants to know his future by January 31.
  • Real Madrid and Barcelona lead the race for the Norwegian.
  • Dortmund are starting to plan without him.
  • Ferran already shines in the Blaugrana.
  • Sevilla now just five points behind Madrid.
  • Infantino says the Euros can still be every two years.
'New League'
  • The presentation of Ferran, who tests positive afterwards, opens the door to new arrivals.
  • Barcelona have announced the registration of Alves and will confirm Morata.
  • La Real want Mata with Rafinha.
  • Atleti go for Azpilicueta, Betis for Ceballos and Sevilla for Martial.
  • Sevilla win against Cadiz.
  • Ancelotti celebrates Vinicius' return.
'I Never doubted'
  • Torres: I didn't even think. I will give everything to get Barca back to where they deserve.
  • 13,513 fans turn up to welcome Torres to Camp Nou.
  • Torres and Pedri added to covid list.
  • Laporta: Haaland? Everything is posible.
 
Posted by