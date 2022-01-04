A look at the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

'Imminent decision' Haaland wants to know his future by January 31.

Real Madrid and Barcelona lead the race for the Norwegian.

Dortmund are starting to plan without him.

Ferran already shines in the Blaugrana.

Sevilla now just five points behind Madrid.

Infantino says the Euros can still be every two years.

'New League' The presentation of Ferran, who tests positive afterwards, opens the door to new arrivals.

Barcelona have announced the registration of Alves and will confirm Morata.

La Real want Mata with Rafinha.

Atleti go for Azpilicueta, Betis for Ceballos and Sevilla for Martial.

Sevilla win against Cadiz.

Ancelotti celebrates Vinicius' return.