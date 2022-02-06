Here are the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo for February 6.

'War of styles' A huge game in the Champions League race.

Xavi: Here we don't understand putting 11 in the box.

Simeone: When only has one way in their life, they don't know another way.

Real Madrid must win without Benzema and Vinicius.

'A Pique of champions' Xavi and Simeone face the challenge in the battle for a European place.

Xavi: The style of Simeone would not fit here.

Simeone: Xavi said in 2016 that the style of Atletico is not of a big team.

Real Madrid without Benzema and Vinicius.