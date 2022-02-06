Here are the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo for February 6.
'War of styles'
- A huge game in the Champions League race.
- Xavi: Here we don't understand putting 11 in the box.
- Simeone: When only has one way in their life, they don't know another way.
- Real Madrid must win without Benzema and Vinicius.
'A Pique of champions'
- Xavi and Simeone face the challenge in the battle for a European place.
- Xavi: The style of Simeone would not fit here.
- Simeone: Xavi said in 2016 that the style of Atletico is not of a big team.
- Real Madrid without Benzema and Vinicius.