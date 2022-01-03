Carlo Ancelotti criticises Real Madrid as Luuk de Jong nets Barcelona winner

A look at the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

'New year's bewilderment'
  • Real Madrid open the year with a tough loss to Getafe.
  • Unal scores the only goal after a Militao error.
  • Ancelotti: 'We have stayed an extra day on holidays.'
  • Quique's squad are on a roll.
  • Sevilla could go within five points with a game less today.
  • Luuk de Jong grateful not to have loan cancelled with winning goal.
'We continued holidays'
  • Ancelotti criticises after Real Madrid's defeat to Getafe.
  • Unal goal decides it after Militao error.
  • Los Blancos missed Vinicius.
  • Hazard started on the bench.
  • De Jong relieves Barcelona.
  • The double of Angel. Correa scores twice as Atletico return to the top four.
'Luuk de Gol'
  • De Jong super header wins it after a good game from a decimated Barca.
  • An urgen XI responds for Xavi and they are a point from the Champions League places.
  • Today is the presentation of Ferran Torres.
  • Correa's double eases the crisis.
  • Messi positive for coronavirus.
  • Los Blancos blunder. Militao's error seas the leaders' lead cut.
Posted by