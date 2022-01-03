A look at the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

'New year's bewilderment' Real Madrid open the year with a tough loss to Getafe.

Unal scores the only goal after a Militao error.

Ancelotti: 'We have stayed an extra day on holidays.'

Quique's squad are on a roll.

Sevilla could go within five points with a game less today.

Luuk de Jong grateful not to have loan cancelled with winning goal.

'We continued holidays' Ancelotti criticises after Real Madrid's defeat to Getafe.

Unal goal decides it after Militao error.

Los Blancos missed Vinicius.

Hazard started on the bench.

De Jong relieves Barcelona.

The double of Angel. Correa scores twice as Atletico return to the top four.