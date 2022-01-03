A look at the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
'New year's bewilderment'
- Real Madrid open the year with a tough loss to Getafe.
- Unal scores the only goal after a Militao error.
- Ancelotti: 'We have stayed an extra day on holidays.'
- Quique's squad are on a roll.
- Sevilla could go within five points with a game less today.
- Luuk de Jong grateful not to have loan cancelled with winning goal.
'We continued holidays'
- Ancelotti criticises after Real Madrid's defeat to Getafe.
- Unal goal decides it after Militao error.
- Los Blancos missed Vinicius.
- Hazard started on the bench.
- De Jong relieves Barcelona.
- The double of Angel. Correa scores twice as Atletico return to the top four.
'Luuk de Gol'
- De Jong super header wins it after a good game from a decimated Barca.
- An urgen XI responds for Xavi and they are a point from the Champions League places.
- Today is the presentation of Ferran Torres.
- Correa's double eases the crisis.
- Messi positive for coronavirus.
- Los Blancos blunder. Militao's error seas the leaders' lead cut.