  • Ancelotti says Real Madrid will play their own game over a busy run of games.
  • Newcastle United want Trippier.
'Ancelotti: Benzema is the best striker in the world.'
  • Ancelotti speaks to AS.
  • 'Madrid is a different club from others. You compete for your DNA.
  • 'I have never seen a player with the overlap of Vinicius.'
  • 'I'd like to arrive at the PSG game without any injuries.'
  • 'Casemiro, Modric and Kroos is the best midfield in the world.'
  • Perez: 'We want to enjoy winning new wins and new titles.'
  • Ferran Torres is very close. Guardiola: 'He wants Barca.'
  • Hector Herrera a candidate to leave Atletico Madrid.
'Golden Boys'
  • Eric Garcia, Pedri, Gavi, Ansu Fati and Nico are the leaders of the new Barca.
  • Guardiola blesses Barcelona's new signing (Torres).
  • Abde heads to AFCON in January.
  • Ander Herrera says 'Mbappe will be the best, now it is Messi.'
