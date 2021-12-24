A look at the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
'The night of dreams' Rockclimbing dominates the front page, so we will skip to the football.
- Ancelotti says Real Madrid will play their own game over a busy run of games.
- Newcastle United want Trippier.
'Ancelotti: Benzema is the best striker in the world.'
- Ancelotti speaks to AS.
- 'Madrid is a different club from others. You compete for your DNA.
- 'I have never seen a player with the overlap of Vinicius.'
- 'I'd like to arrive at the PSG game without any injuries.'
- 'Casemiro, Modric and Kroos is the best midfield in the world.'
- Perez: 'We want to enjoy winning new wins and new titles.'
- Ferran Torres is very close. Guardiola: 'He wants Barca.'
- Hector Herrera a candidate to leave Atletico Madrid.