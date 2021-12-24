A look at the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

'The night of dreams' Rockclimbing dominates the front page, so we will skip to the football. Ancelotti says Real Madrid will play their own game over a busy run of games.

Newcastle United want Trippier. Rockclimbing dominates the front page, so we will skip to the football.

'Ancelotti: Benzema is the best striker in the world.' Ancelotti speaks to AS.

'Madrid is a different club from others. You compete for your DNA.

'I have never seen a player with the overlap of Vinicius.'

'I'd like to arrive at the PSG game without any injuries.'

'Casemiro, Modric and Kroos is the best midfield in the world.'

Perez: 'We want to enjoy winning new wins and new titles.'

Ferran Torres is very close. Guardiola: 'He wants Barca.'

Hector Herrera a candidate to leave Atletico Madrid.