A look at the latest Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

'Sevilla become strong' The brilliance of Mir reduces the gap to Real Madrid to five points and with a game less.

The goal of the year not enough for Atleti to win,

Asensio wins the race to play in Super Cup.

Xavi has concerns over Barca defenders.

'Two worlds' Real Madrid arrive in the Super Cup fighting and euphoric as leaders.

Barca advanced their insecurities in a draw with Granada when Dembélé missed 14 passes and Garcia was injured.

Xavi could recuperate players like Ferran, Araujo, Pedri, Ansu and Frenkie de Jong.

Mir helps keep Sevilla in the race.

What a goal! Correa opened the scoring against Villarreal with a goal from the middle of the pitch.