Spanish papers: Barcelona sweat on fitness of duo as Sevilla close the gap on Real Madrid

A look at the latest Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

'Sevilla become strong'
  • The brilliance of Mir reduces the gap to Real Madrid to five points and with a game less.
  • The goal of the year not enough for Atleti to win,
  • Asensio wins the race to play in Super Cup.
  • Xavi has concerns over Barca defenders.
'Two worlds'
  • Real Madrid arrive in the Super Cup fighting and euphoric as leaders.
  • Barca advanced their insecurities in a draw with Granada when Dembélé missed 14 passes and Garcia was injured.
  • Xavi could recuperate players like Ferran, Araujo, Pedri, Ansu and Frenkie de Jong.
  • Mir helps keep Sevilla in the race.
  • What a goal! Correa opened the scoring against Villarreal with a goal from the middle of the pitch.
'In the air'
  • Pedri and Ferran wait for tests to see if they can travel to the Super Cup.
  • Ansu is back and is the only good news, while de Jong and Araujo have a chance.
  • Los Colchineros react well to get a point at the Ceramica.
  • Rafa Mir keeps Sevilla in the race.
  • Eric Garcia out for five weeks with a thigh injury.
