A look at the latest Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
'Sevilla become strong'
- The brilliance of Mir reduces the gap to Real Madrid to five points and with a game less.
- The goal of the year not enough for Atleti to win,
- Asensio wins the race to play in Super Cup.
- Xavi has concerns over Barca defenders.
'Two worlds'
- Real Madrid arrive in the Super Cup fighting and euphoric as leaders.
- Barca advanced their insecurities in a draw with Granada when Dembélé missed 14 passes and Garcia was injured.
- Xavi could recuperate players like Ferran, Araujo, Pedri, Ansu and Frenkie de Jong.
- Mir helps keep Sevilla in the race.
- What a goal! Correa opened the scoring against Villarreal with a goal from the middle of the pitch.
'In the air'
- Pedri and Ferran wait for tests to see if they can travel to the Super Cup.
- Ansu is back and is the only good news, while de Jong and Araujo have a chance.
- Los Colchineros react well to get a point at the Ceramica.
- Rafa Mir keeps Sevilla in the race.
- Eric Garcia out for five weeks with a thigh injury.