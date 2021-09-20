Barcelona suffer damaging draw with Granada and Vinicius Jr and Benzema top the European goal charts in 2021/22

Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport, in English.

BARCELONA: What Barcelona is this? An appalling performance from Barcelona meant they needed a 90th minute equaliser from Ronald Araujo to secure a 1-1 Camp Nou draw with Granada. Gerard Pique ended the game as a striker as Barcelona give up on their traditional possession based dominant playing style.

REAL MADRID: The Envy of Europe - Vinicius Jr and Karim Benzema are the leading attacking duo in Europe in 2021/22 after the first five games of the season in both goals and assists. As a pair they have scored more than any other team in La Liga so far this season.