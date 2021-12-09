A look at the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
'The sinking'
- Barcelona go behind and fall out of the Champions League.
- Barca descend into the Europa League.
- Xavi: It's out reality. Our new era starts here.
- A hard hit for Sevilla. They couldn't beat Salzburg and they drop into the Europa Leage.
- Villarreal play today due to the snow.
- Real Sociedad need a win.
'To hell'
- A historic disaster for Barca, who fall in the group stage for the first time in 21 years and fall into Europa League.
- Xavi: I am upset (sic), it is the hard reality of the club and we cannot allow it. Today a new era starts."
- Salzburg fall at the hands of Salzburg and drop into Europa League.
- Benzema steps up and Simeone recovers his centre-backs.
'Below zero'
- Barca drop out of the groip stage for the first time in 21 years and will play in the Europa League.
- Lacking football, Barcelona receive a reality bath at the hands of a superior rival.
- Atalanta vs Villarreal called off due to the snow.
- Lopetegui's men out ahead of the Round of 16.
- Real Sociedad need to win to progress.