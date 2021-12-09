A look at the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Barcelona go behind and fall out of the Champions League.

Barca descend into the Europa League.

Xavi: It's out reality. Our new era starts here.

A hard hit for Sevilla. They couldn't beat Salzburg and they drop into the Europa Leage.

Villarreal play today due to the snow.

Real Sociedad need a win. 'The sinking'

A historic disaster for Barca, who fall in the group stage for the first time in 21 years and fall into Europa League.

Xavi: I am upset (sic), it is the hard reality of the club and we cannot allow it. Today a new era starts."

Salzburg fall at the hands of Salzburg and drop into Europa League.

Benzema steps up and Simeone recovers his centre-backs. 'To hell'