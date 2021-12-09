Barcelona get a ‘reality bath’ as Sevilla also drop into Europa League

A look at the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

'The sinking'
  • Barcelona go behind and fall out of the Champions League.
  • Barca descend into the Europa League.
  • Xavi: It's out reality. Our new era starts here.
  • A hard hit for Sevilla. They couldn't beat Salzburg and they drop into the Europa Leage.
  • Villarreal play today due to the snow.
  • Real Sociedad need a win.
 
'To hell'
  • A historic disaster for Barca, who fall in the group stage for the first time in 21 years and fall into Europa League.
  • Xavi: I am upset (sic), it is the hard reality of the club and we cannot allow it. Today a new era starts."
  • Salzburg fall at the hands of Salzburg and drop into Europa League.
  • Benzema steps up and Simeone recovers his centre-backs.
'Below zero'
  • Barca drop out of the groip stage for the first time in 21 years and will play in the Europa League.
  • Lacking football, Barcelona receive a reality bath at the hands of a superior rival.
  •  Atalanta vs Villarreal called off due to the snow.
  • Lopetegui's men out ahead of the Round of 16.
  • Real Sociedad need to win to progress.
Posted by