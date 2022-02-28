A look at the latest Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.
'Yeremy poker'
- One of the biggest promises in La Liga and Spain scored four goals in 52 minutes.
- Sevilla win the derby and continue the fight.
- Barca of Xavi score four to return to fourth.
'They resist'
- Sevilla return to six points behind Real Madrid after winning the derby against Betis.
- Rakitic and Munir score for Lopetegui's men.
- A sterile stunner from Canales.
- Injuries for Papu Gomez and Nabil Fekir.
- A Liga with the stamp of Benzema. Without his 19 goals. Real Madrid would be fourth.
- Russia without a hymn or a flag. Russia will have to play as a separate entity to the country in football.
'Full throttle'
- Barca put together a third straight festival of goals and a superb Pedri performance drives the win.
- Aubameyang, a great Dembélé that gave two assists, Luuk de Jong and the reappearance of Memphis.
- The derby allows Sevilla to continue the chase on the leader.
- A poker of goals from Yeremy.