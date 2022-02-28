A look at the latest Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.

'Yeremy poker' One of the biggest promises in La Liga and Spain scored four goals in 52 minutes.

Sevilla win the derby and continue the fight.

Barca of Xavi score four to return to fourth.

'They resist' Sevilla return to six points behind Real Madrid after winning the derby against Betis.

Rakitic and Munir score for Lopetegui's men.

A sterile stunner from Canales.

Injuries for Papu Gomez and Nabil Fekir.

A Liga with the stamp of Benzema. Without his 19 goals. Real Madrid would be fourth.

Russia without a hymn or a flag. Russia will have to play as a separate entity to the country in football.