Spanish papers: Barcelona claim another statement win as Sevilla win El Gran Derbi

A look at the latest Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.

'Yeremy poker'
  • One of the biggest promises in La Liga and Spain scored four goals in 52 minutes.
  • Sevilla win the derby and continue the fight.
  • Barca of Xavi score four to return to fourth.
'They resist'
  • Sevilla return to six points behind Real Madrid after winning the derby against Betis.
  • Rakitic and Munir score for Lopetegui's men.
  • A sterile stunner from Canales.
  • Injuries for Papu Gomez and Nabil Fekir.
  • A Liga with the stamp of Benzema. Without his 19 goals. Real Madrid would be fourth.
  • Russia without a hymn or a flag. Russia will have to play as a separate entity to the country in football.
'Full throttle'
  • Barca put together a third straight festival of goals and a superb Pedri performance drives the win.
  • Aubameyang, a great Dembélé that gave two assists, Luuk de Jong and the reappearance of Memphis.
  • The derby allows Sevilla to continue the chase on the leader.
  • A poker of goals from Yeremy.
