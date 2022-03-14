A look at all the latest Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English.

'World Cup roar' Spain qualify for the Rugby World Cup 24 years after.

Barcelona Femini defeat Real Madrid 5-0 to win the title.

Real Madrid want to give themselves more La Liga joy against Mallorca on Monday.

Barcelona secure fourth successive win in La Liga.

Only Mbappe escapes the boos in Paris.

'Present and future' Madrid, with a consolidated Vinicius, visit Mallorca where Kubo grows on loan.

Leaders Real Madrid can extend their lead again after Sevilla's draw with Rayo Vallecano.

Militao, Mendy and Casemiro a yellow card away from missing El Clasico.

Barcelona Femini champions after beating Real Madrid.

Mbappe the only player not to be whistled in Paris.

The Lions of the world. Spain qualify for Rugby World Cup after 24 years.

Barcelona's goals return with 4-0 win.