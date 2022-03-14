Spanish papers: Barcelona put on another goal fest as Real Madrid given huge La Liga opportunity

A look at all the latest Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English.

'World Cup roar'
  • Spain qualify for the Rugby World Cup 24 years after.
  • Barcelona Femini defeat Real Madrid 5-0 to win the title.
  • Real Madrid want to give themselves more La Liga joy against Mallorca on Monday.
  • Barcelona secure fourth successive win in La Liga.
  • Only Mbappe escapes the boos in Paris.
'Present and future'
  • Madrid, with a consolidated Vinicius, visit Mallorca where Kubo grows on loan.
  • Leaders Real Madrid can extend their lead again after Sevilla's draw with Rayo Vallecano.
  • Militao, Mendy and Casemiro a yellow card away from missing El Clasico.
  • Barcelona Femini champions after beating Real Madrid.
  • Mbappe the only player not to be whistled in Paris.
  • The Lions of the world. Spain qualify for Rugby World Cup after 24 years.
  • Barcelona's goals return with 4-0 win.
'Champions'
  • Barcelona Femini defeat Real Madrid to secure league title.
  • Alexia Putellas scores a brace to help her team on their way to the win, and they now turn to the Champions League. 'We want more', says Alexia.
  • Sevilla left frustrated against Rayo over VAR after draw.
  • Barcelona ready for Turkey after 4-0 win over Osasuna.
  • Ferran scores twice, Aubameyang and Riqui Puig scores.
