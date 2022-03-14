A look at all the latest Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English.
'World Cup roar'
- Spain qualify for the Rugby World Cup 24 years after.
- Barcelona Femini defeat Real Madrid 5-0 to win the title.
- Real Madrid want to give themselves more La Liga joy against Mallorca on Monday.
- Barcelona secure fourth successive win in La Liga.
- Only Mbappe escapes the boos in Paris.
'Present and future'
- Madrid, with a consolidated Vinicius, visit Mallorca where Kubo grows on loan.
- Leaders Real Madrid can extend their lead again after Sevilla's draw with Rayo Vallecano.
- Militao, Mendy and Casemiro a yellow card away from missing El Clasico.
- Barcelona Femini champions after beating Real Madrid.
- Mbappe the only player not to be whistled in Paris.
- The Lions of the world. Spain qualify for Rugby World Cup after 24 years.
- Barcelona's goals return with 4-0 win.
'Champions'
- Barcelona Femini defeat Real Madrid to secure league title.
- Alexia Putellas scores a brace to help her team on their way to the win, and they now turn to the Champions League. 'We want more', says Alexia.
- Sevilla left frustrated against Rayo over VAR after draw.
- Barcelona ready for Turkey after 4-0 win over Osasuna.
- Ferran scores twice, Aubameyang and Riqui Puig scores.