Spanish papers: Barcelona secure quarter-final spot as Sevilla and Real Betis crash out

A look at all the latest Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English.

'Ball of sight'
  • Today is the draw for the quarter-finals and the bracket for the semi-finals.
  • Spanish teams can face each other.
  • Barcelona come back and only one Spanish side remains in Europa League.
  • A cruel elimination for Real Betis.
  • Yarmolenko knocks out Sevilla.
'The Weight of Madrid weighs a lot'
  • Casemiro speaks 14 hours before the Clásico.
  • 'Now comes the best Barca of the season.'
  • 'I always try to rob the ball, I never try to damage the opponent.'
  • The 'coco' (one to avoid) is Bayern for Spanish clubs in the Champions League.
  • Pedri freezes the volcano.
  • Yarmolenko knocks out Sevilla.
  • Betis say goodbye in the 120th minute.
'Reaction'
  • Barcelona overcome the Turkish furnace, coming back from a Galatasaray lead to secure a quarter-final spot.
  • Magestic goal from Pedri and a winner from Aubameyang means Barca arrive to the Clásico with strength.
  • Sevilla knocked out in extra-time.
  • Frankfurt break Betis' dream in the 120th minute.
  • Oyarzabal breaks. Out for seven months with an ACL injury.
  • Spanish trio await Champions League draw.
