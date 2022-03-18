A look at all the latest Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English.
'Ball of sight'
- Today is the draw for the quarter-finals and the bracket for the semi-finals.
- Spanish teams can face each other.
- Barcelona come back and only one Spanish side remains in Europa League.
- A cruel elimination for Real Betis.
- Yarmolenko knocks out Sevilla.
'The Weight of Madrid weighs a lot'
- Casemiro speaks 14 hours before the Clásico.
- 'Now comes the best Barca of the season.'
- 'I always try to rob the ball, I never try to damage the opponent.'
- The 'coco' (one to avoid) is Bayern for Spanish clubs in the Champions League.
- Pedri freezes the volcano.
- Yarmolenko knocks out Sevilla.
- Betis say goodbye in the 120th minute.
'Reaction'
- Barcelona overcome the Turkish furnace, coming back from a Galatasaray lead to secure a quarter-final spot.
- Magestic goal from Pedri and a winner from Aubameyang means Barca arrive to the Clásico with strength.
- Sevilla knocked out in extra-time.
- Frankfurt break Betis' dream in the 120th minute.
- Oyarzabal breaks. Out for seven months with an ACL injury.
- Spanish trio await Champions League draw.