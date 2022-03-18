A look at all the latest Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English.

'Ball of sight' Today is the draw for the quarter-finals and the bracket for the semi-finals.

Spanish teams can face each other.

Barcelona come back and only one Spanish side remains in Europa League.

A cruel elimination for Real Betis.

Yarmolenko knocks out Sevilla.

'The Weight of Madrid weighs a lot' Casemiro speaks 14 hours before the Clásico.

'Now comes the best Barca of the season.'

'I always try to rob the ball, I never try to damage the opponent.'

The 'coco' (one to avoid) is Bayern for Spanish clubs in the Champions League.

Pedri freezes the volcano.

Betis say goodbye in the 120th minute.