Spanish papers: Barcelona trike deal with Premier League star as Real Madrid eye Aurélien Tchouaméni

A look at all the latest Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English.

'Mbappe can break records in Madrid'
  • Fabregas believes Mbappe fits Los Blancos' style of play.
  • Fabregas: I am enjoying Xavi at Barcelona.
  • "Tchouameni will be a crack soon."
  • Pedri is the 10 Spain are looking for.
 
Tchouameni option
  • Madrid consider the signing of the Monaco star to reinforce Casemiro's position.
  • The 22-year-old Frenchman is willing to sign.
  • 'We can dream of the World Cup' - Spain veterans.
  • Future champions. Real Madrid win La Liga Promises.
'Deal with Raphinha' 
  • Barcelona have reached a deal with the Brazilian but they have not yet negotiated with Leeds United.
  • His signing depends on the future of Dembélé, Traore and whether Haaland signs.
