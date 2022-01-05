A look at the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
'Real Madrid go for cups'
- Real Madrid go for a cup they haven't won since 2014.
- Courtois, Benzema, Modric and Mendy will be rested.
- Barca have a plan to sign Haaland.
- Barca make the Copa a priority.
'The moral kings'
- Alcoyano search for another miracle against Real Madrid with 10 heroes from the first one.
- Lunin and Ceballos will get their chance.
- Ancelotti: Bale is not injured but he is not well.
- Trippier will go, Correa signs new contract.