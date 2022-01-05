Spanish papers: Barcelona enter Haaland pact as Real Madrid eye Copa del Rey title

A look at the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

'Real Madrid go for cups'
  • Real Madrid go for a cup they haven't won since 2014.
  • Courtois, Benzema, Modric and Mendy will be rested.
  • Barca have a plan to sign Haaland.
  • Barca make the Copa a priority.
'The moral kings'
  • Alcoyano search for another miracle against Real Madrid with 10 heroes from the first one.
  • Lunin and Ceballos will get their chance.
  • Ancelotti: Bale is not injured but he is not well.
  • Trippier will go, Correa signs new contract.
'Haaland if there is money'
  • A pact between Barca and Raiola if the Blaugrana can raise the money.
  • The striker prefers Camp Nou if Mbappe heads to Real Madrid.
  • Real Madrid will be without Courtois, Modric, Benzema and Vinicius.
  • A champion returns. Dani Alves to start for Barca.
Posted by