'And Madrid, winter champions' Sevilla can't overcome a draw against Barca at the Pizjuan.

Araujo cancels out the Papu goal, but Barca remain out of the European spaces.

Koundé sent off for throwing the ball at Alba.

Atletico are obligated to bounce back against Granada.

Alba and Isco the latest to fall to COVID for Real Madrid.

'Within shot...and in frame' Real Madrid have the chance to open the gap but they arrive at San Mames depleted.

There are 11 absentees for Real Madrid and 11 for Athletic Club.

Joao Felix to start against Granada.