A look at the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
'And Madrid, winter champions'
- Sevilla can't overcome a draw against Barca at the Pizjuan.
- Araujo cancels out the Papu goal, but Barca remain out of the European spaces.
- Koundé sent off for throwing the ball at Alba.
- Atletico are obligated to bounce back against Granada.
- Alba and Isco the latest to fall to COVID for Real Madrid.
'Within shot...and in frame'
- Real Madrid have the chance to open the gap but they arrive at San Mames depleted.
- There are 11 absentees for Real Madrid and 11 for Athletic Club.
- Isco and Alba the latest to fall.
- Joao Felix to start against Granada.