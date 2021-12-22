Spanish papers: Barcelona left frustrated with Sevilla draw as Real Madrid left depleted

'And Madrid, winter champions'
  • Sevilla can't overcome a draw against Barca at the Pizjuan.
  • Araujo cancels out the Papu goal, but Barca remain out of the European spaces.
  • Koundé sent off for throwing the ball at Alba.
  • Atletico are obligated to bounce back against Granada.
  • Alba and Isco the latest to fall to COVID for Real Madrid.
'Within shot...and in frame'
  • Real Madrid have the chance to open the gap but they arrive at San Mames depleted.
  • There are 11 absentees for Real Madrid and 11 for Athletic Club.
  • Isco and Alba the latest to fall.
  • Joao Felix to start against Granada.
'For a stick (goalpost)'
  • Barcelona dominated and deserved a win, Dembélé hit the post.
  • Araujo scored a header to cancel out Papu Gomez' strike.
  • Barca only two points outside the Champions League spots.
  • Real Madrid have 11 absentees for San Mames.
