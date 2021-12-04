Barcelona face Real Betis as Real Madrid go to Real Sociedad in La Liga Super Saturday

Saturday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Spicy-hot Saturday
  • High-level duels in an important matchday
  • All of the top five play
  • Sevilla play Villarreal
  • Barcelona play Betis
  • Atletico play Mallorca
  • La Real play Madrid
Going for first place with everything
  • La Real will prove a test for Madrid
  • Isak and Oyarzabal against Benzema and Vinicius
  • Ancelotti would have liked to have been Benzema or Haaland
  • Cunha will start for Atletico against Mallorca
  • Barcelona play Betis under pressure
  • Granada beat Alaves
  • Sevilla play Villarreal
Test for Munich
  • A Barcelona team without Ansu but with Dembele play Betis
  • They'll want to show they have what it takes to beat Bayern
  • Laporta thinks Dembele is better than Mbappe
  • Alexia and Pedri to present Ballon d'Or prizes at Camp Nou
  • Atletico play Mallorca
  • Madrid go to La Real
