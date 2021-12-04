Barcelona face Real Betis as Real Madrid go to Real Sociedad in La Liga Super Saturday

Saturday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
Spicy-hot Saturday
- High-level duels in an important matchday
- All of the top five play
- Sevilla play Villarreal
- Barcelona play Betis
- Atletico play Mallorca
- La Real play Madrid
Going for first place with everything
- La Real will prove a test for Madrid
- Isak and Oyarzabal against Benzema and Vinicius
- Ancelotti would have liked to have been Benzema or Haaland
- Cunha will start for Atletico against Mallorca
- Barcelona play Betis under pressure
- Granada beat Alaves
- Sevilla play Villarreal