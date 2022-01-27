Barcelona eye Adama Traore as Ousmane Dembélé searches for a solution

A look at the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Sport and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

'A Cauldron against PSG'
  • A push in the stadium works for the summit game in the Champions.
  • The lateral West stand will have the canvas removed and could be ready for March 9.
  • The idea is to recover the atmosphere of European nights at the Bernabeu.
  • Atletico close deal with Valencia for Wass.
'Dembélé searches for a solution'
  • Xavi meets with the agent of the player to find an exit solution before January 31.
  • Dembélé's team show total implication from the winger in the project and his will to renew.
  • Adama Traore wins support to sign. His agent Jorge Mendes negotiates a loan with an option to buy.
  • Barca only consider a move for Morata on loan.
  • Isco could sign for Sevilla.
'Three signings'
  • Xavi asks for three signings this winter and Adama is offered.
  • There was a meeting between Dembélé, Xavi and Cruyff, but the club doesn't concede - he signs for a lower wage or leaves.
  • Wall to Atletico, Ilaix Moriba to Valencia.
