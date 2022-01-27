A look at the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Sport and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
'A Cauldron against PSG'
- A push in the stadium works for the summit game in the Champions.
- The lateral West stand will have the canvas removed and could be ready for March 9.
- The idea is to recover the atmosphere of European nights at the Bernabeu.
- Atletico close deal with Valencia for Wass.
'Dembélé searches for a solution'
- Xavi meets with the agent of the player to find an exit solution before January 31.
- Dembélé's team show total implication from the winger in the project and his will to renew.
- Adama Traore wins support to sign. His agent Jorge Mendes negotiates a loan with an option to buy.
- Barca only consider a move for Morata on loan.
- Isco could sign for Sevilla.