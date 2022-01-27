A look at the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Sport and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

'A Cauldron against PSG' A push in the stadium works for the summit game in the Champions.

The lateral West stand will have the canvas removed and could be ready for March 9.

The idea is to recover the atmosphere of European nights at the Bernabeu.

Atletico close deal with Valencia for Wass.

'Dembélé searches for a solution' Xavi meets with the agent of the player to find an exit solution before January 31.

Dembélé's team show total implication from the winger in the project and his will to renew.

Adama Traore wins support to sign. His agent Jorge Mendes negotiates a loan with an option to buy.

Barca only consider a move for Morata on loan.

Isco could sign for Sevilla.