Here are your Spanish football front pages for December 8 from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – In English!

To believe, to fight, to suffer, to resist, to win, to progress...It's Atleti.

Atletico come back on a night of European history.

Atleti show their best version in a battling game.

Oblak first, and Griezmann were decisive - De Paul was superb.

Xavi: We don't need a miracle.

Sevilla must win.

Villarreal need a draw to reach the next round.

