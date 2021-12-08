Atletico Madrid dubbed as ‘epic’ as Xavi tells Barcelona to make history

Here are your Spanish football front pages for December 8 from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – In English!

'It's Atleti'
  • To believe, to fight, to suffer, to resist, to win, to progress...It's Atleti.
  • Atletico come back on a night of European history.
  • Atleti show their best version in a battling game.
  • Oblak first, and Griezmann were decisive - De Paul was superb.
  • Xavi: We don't need a miracle.
  • Sevilla must win.
  • Villarreal need a draw to reach the next round.
  • Real Madrid finish top of the group with goals from Kroos and Asensio.
'Never stop believing'
  • An epic Atletico reach the Round of 16 with goals from Griezmann, Correa and De Paul.
  • Oblak was the hero of the first half.
  • Barcelona - A miracle to reach the next round.
  • Villarreal search for a draw to progress.
  • Sevilla need to win in Salzburg to progress.
  • Real Madrid finish top of the group. Goals from Kroos and Asensio decide it.
'To be or not to be'
  • Barcelona play for their future at the Allianz Arena behind closed doors.
  • To win will give Barca progression, or Benfica failing to win.
  • Xavi says 'we can make history' against a Bayern with absences.
  • Real Madrid finish in first place.
  • Sevilla's only option is to win.
  • Villarreal just need a point.
