'It's Atleti'
- To believe, to fight, to suffer, to resist, to win, to progress...It's Atleti.
- Atletico come back on a night of European history.
- Atleti show their best version in a battling game.
- Oblak first, and Griezmann were decisive - De Paul was superb.
- Xavi: We don't need a miracle.
'Never stop believing'
- An epic Atletico reach the Round of 16 with goals from Griezmann, Correa and De Paul.
- Oblak was the hero of the first half.
- Barcelona - A miracle to reach the next round.
- Villarreal search for a draw to progress.
- Sevilla need to win in Salzburg to progress.
- Real Madrid finish top of the group. Goals from Kroos and Asensio decide it.
'To be or not to be'
- Barcelona play for their future at the Allianz Arena behind closed doors.
- To win will give Barca progression, or Benfica failing to win.
- Xavi says 'we can make history' against a Bayern with absences.
- Real Madrid finish in first place.
- Sevilla's only option is to win.
- Villarreal just need a point.