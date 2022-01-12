Spanish papers: All eyes on the Super Cup Clásico as Xavi gets fitness boosts

A look at the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

'Storm in the desert'
  • An enriched Real Madrid search for a place in the final against a debilitated Barcelona.
  • Xavi has already won a Supercup in Qatar while Ancelotti has never won one.
  • Griezmann and Savic remain out for Atletico.
  • Benzema adapts best to the climate of Riyadh.
  • Kroos: I don't watch Barca. I have other things.
  • Ferran Torres could have minutes.
  • Pedri is ready but Xavi doesn't want to force him.
'Kings of the East'
  • Madrid face off with Barca in the Super Cup.
  • Ferran registered and could be a starter.
  • Joao Felix to be a starter in Saudi Arabia.
  • Simeone will start the Portuguese and Correa in attack.
'The Meca of Football'
  • El Clásico in Arabia with all the ingredients. Ferran, Ansu, Pedri, Araujo and Frenkie ready for the finals.
  • Xavi: This is an examination for us. A point of reflection.
  • Ancelotti: It will be an entertaining game, like at Camp Nou.
  • Busquets and Kroos agree that there are no favourites.
 
