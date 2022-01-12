A look at the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

'Storm in the desert' An enriched Real Madrid search for a place in the final against a debilitated Barcelona.

Xavi has already won a Supercup in Qatar while Ancelotti has never won one.

Griezmann and Savic remain out for Atletico.

Benzema adapts best to the climate of Riyadh.

Kroos: I don't watch Barca. I have other things.

Ferran Torres could have minutes.

Pedri is ready but Xavi doesn't want to force him.

'Kings of the East' Madrid face off with Barca in the Super Cup.

Ferran registered and could be a starter.

Joao Felix to be a starter in Saudi Arabia.

Simeone will start the Portuguese and Correa in attack.