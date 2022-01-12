A look at the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
'Storm in the desert'
- An enriched Real Madrid search for a place in the final against a debilitated Barcelona.
- Xavi has already won a Supercup in Qatar while Ancelotti has never won one.
- Griezmann and Savic remain out for Atletico.
- Benzema adapts best to the climate of Riyadh.
- Kroos: I don't watch Barca. I have other things.
- Ferran Torres could have minutes.
- Pedri is ready but Xavi doesn't want to force him.
'Kings of the East'
- Madrid face off with Barca in the Super Cup.
- Ferran registered and could be a starter.
- Joao Felix to be a starter in Saudi Arabia.
- Simeone will start the Portuguese and Correa in attack.
'The Meca of Football'
- El Clásico in Arabia with all the ingredients. Ferran, Ansu, Pedri, Araujo and Frenkie ready for the finals.
- Xavi: This is an examination for us. A point of reflection.
- Ancelotti: It will be an entertaining game, like at Camp Nou.
- Busquets and Kroos agree that there are no favourites.