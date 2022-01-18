Spanish papers: Alexia Putellas crowned ‘The Best’ as Carlo Ancelotti gets seal of approval

Here are your Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

'Alexia is the best'
  • The Spaniard makes history: The best player in the world for FIFA.
  • The Balon d'Or winner and the best UEFA player. 'I never imagined I would get to this level'.
  • Lewandowski ahead of Messi.
  • Cristiano Ronaldo wins away for his Portugal goal record.
 
'Ancelotti Superstar'
  • The club considers him key to success.
  • He has improved the physical state of the squad, recovered Vinicius Jr and forged a partnership between Alaba and Militao.
  • Alexia and Lewandowski are 'The Best'.
  • The Catalan (Putellas) wins here third award. Alaba in the best XI without Mbappe or Benzema.
  • Cristiano wins a special award.
'Alexia number one'
  • The Barcelona star wraps up the perfect year with The Best, and Lewandowski wins the men's award.
  • Despite being the best in the world, FIFA didn't include her in the best XI, which didn't include any Barcelona players.
  • Hazard asks to leave in the winter window.
  • Umtiti will have surgery today and will miss up to three months.
