Here are your Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

'Alexia is the best' The Spaniard makes history: The best player in the world for FIFA.

The Balon d'Or winner and the best UEFA player. 'I never imagined I would get to this level'.

Lewandowski ahead of Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo wins away for his Portugal goal record.

'Ancelotti Superstar' The club considers him key to success.

He has improved the physical state of the squad, recovered Vinicius Jr and forged a partnership between Alaba and Militao.

Alexia and Lewandowski are 'The Best'.

The Catalan (Putellas) wins here third award. Alaba in the best XI without Mbappe or Benzema.

Cristiano wins a special award.