All the Spanish football front pages including Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
'Aguero, how well you played'
- Aguero to announce his retirement today after 15 years in elite football.
- He has to retired due to problems with his heart.
- Barcelona want Haaland. Laporta does the numbers for the signing.
- Griezmann will not play until 2022.
- Alaves and Levante fall in the Copa del Rey.
'United we are stronger'
- The AS gala united the elite of Spanish sport in a ceremony that strengthens athletes, clubs and federations amid adversity.
- Awards for Benzema, Luis Suarez, Atletico Madrid, Villarreal, Alexia Putellas, Novak Djokovic, Filipe Reyes, Paula Badosa, Carlos Alcaraz, the Olympic heroes.