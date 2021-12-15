Today’s Spanish papers: Aguero to announce retirement as Barcelona eye Haaland

'Aguero, how well you played'
  • Aguero to announce his retirement today after 15 years in elite football.
  • He has to retired due to problems with his heart.
  • Barcelona want Haaland. Laporta does the numbers for the signing.
  • Griezmann will not play until 2022.
  • Alaves and Levante fall in the Copa del Rey.
 
'United we are stronger'
  • The AS gala united the elite of Spanish sport in a ceremony that strengthens athletes, clubs and federations amid adversity.
  • Awards for Benzema, Luis Suarez, Atletico Madrid, Villarreal, Alexia Putellas, Novak Djokovic, Filipe Reyes, Paula Badosa, Carlos Alcaraz, the Olympic heroes.
'Haaland "is possible"'
  • Barca reignite their interest in the Norwegian and look for options to sign him.
  • Alves shows his full form.
  • Kun Aguera to announce his goodbye from football today.
  • Espanyol complete comeback in the Copa.
