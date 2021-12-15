All the Spanish football front pages including Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Aguero to announce his retirement today after 15 years in elite football.

He has to retired due to problems with his heart.

Barcelona want Haaland. Laporta does the numbers for the signing.

Griezmann will not play until 2022.

Alaves and Levante fall in the Copa del Rey. 'Aguero, how well you played'

The AS gala united the elite of Spanish sport in a ceremony that strengthens athletes, clubs and federations amid adversity.

Awards for Benzema, Luis Suarez, Atletico Madrid, Villarreal, Alexia Putellas, Novak Djokovic, Filipe Reyes, Paula Badosa, Carlos Alcaraz, the Olympic heroes. 'United we are stronger'