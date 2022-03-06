Today’s papers: Real Madrid slip away

A look at the main papers in Spain from Sunday morning, as Real Madrid score a big victory in LaLiga.
'[Madrid] slip away'
- Madrid strike a definitive blow in LaLiga and boost morale ahead of the Champions League.
- A comeback with two missiles from Modric and Camavinga.
- Benzema and Asensio complete the rout.
- Two in form, Xavi and Francisco: Barca look for their fourth consecutive victory in Elche.
- A key meeting for Champions League qualification: injuries for Betis, a good dynamic for Atleti.
'Like wild beasts, going for the comeback.'
- A recital from Madrid, conducted by Modric after going 1-0 down.
- With 8 points, Madrid equal their largest advantage over Sevilla.
- PSG sink in Nice.
- Barcelona arrive in Elche in motion.
- Xavi, on Haaland: 'I can't give details.'
- Champions League match in the Villamarin.
'Let the run continue!'
- Barca, on a run of three straight victories, want to continue adding wins in order to keep growing.
- Xavi and the 'cule' market: 'Pablo Torre has the Barca profile...'
- 'Haaland? Nobody says no to our club.'
- SPORT REPORT: The first year of Laporta after victory at the polls.
- Real Madrid: A rout ahead of PSG.
- Espanyol smile once again.