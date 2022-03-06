Today’s papers: Real Madrid slip away

A look at the main papers in Spain from Sunday morning, as Real Madrid score a big victory in LaLiga.

'[Madrid] slip away'
  • Madrid strike a definitive blow in LaLiga and boost morale ahead of the Champions League.
  • A comeback with two missiles from Modric and Camavinga.
  • Benzema and Asensio complete the rout.
  • Two in form, Xavi and Francisco: Barca look for their fourth consecutive victory in Elche.
  • A key meeting for Champions League qualification: injuries for Betis, a good dynamic for Atleti.
 
'Like wild beasts, going for the comeback.'
  • A recital from Madrid, conducted by Modric after going 1-0 down.
  • With 8 points, Madrid equal their largest advantage over Sevilla.
  • PSG sink in Nice.
  • Barcelona arrive in Elche in motion.
  • Xavi, on Haaland: 'I can't give details.'
  • Champions League match in the Villamarin.
'Let the run continue!'
  • Barca, on a run of three straight victories, want to continue adding wins in order to keep growing.
  • Xavi and the 'cule' market: 'Pablo Torre has the Barca profile...'
  • 'Haaland? Nobody says no to our club.'
  • SPORT REPORT: The first year of Laporta after victory at the polls.
  • Real Madrid: A rout ahead of PSG.
  • Espanyol smile once again.
