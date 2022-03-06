Today’s papers: Real Madrid slip away

A look at the main papers in Spain from Sunday morning, as Real Madrid score a big victory in LaLiga.

'[Madrid] slip away' Madrid strike a definitive blow in LaLiga and boost morale ahead of the Champions League.

A comeback with two missiles from Modric and Camavinga.

Benzema and Asensio complete the rout.

Two in form, Xavi and Francisco: Barca look for their fourth consecutive victory in Elche.

A key meeting for Champions League qualification: injuries for Betis, a good dynamic for Atleti.

'Like wild beasts, going for the comeback.' A recital from Madrid, conducted by Modric after going 1-0 down.

With 8 points, Madrid equal their largest advantage over Sevilla.

PSG sink in Nice.

Barcelona arrive in Elche in motion.

Xavi, on Haaland: 'I can't give details.'

Champions League match in the Villamarin.