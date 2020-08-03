Today’s Spanish Papers: Fuenlabrada v Deportivo could be replayed, Real Madrid travel to Manchester City in a Covid-19 bubble and Messi ready for Napoli

Tuesday’s front page headlines Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.
LA LIGA: Is Played - The potential rescheduling of Deportivo v Fuenlabrada is set to be discussed by La Liga and the RFEF tomorrow, following their postponement last month. Both sides are pleased by the decision, with Fuenlabrada offered the chance to secure a play off spot, but Deportivo would still be relegated as it stands.
REAL MADRID: In A Bubble - Real Madrid will travel to Manchester City on Thursday within a 'protective bubble'. The squad will be accompanied by medical team and face an increased set of Covid-19 guidelines to adhere to.
BARCELONA: Talisman Messi - Lionel Messi returns to the Champions League quarter finals, as Barcelona face Napoli. Messi has won 12 home quarter finals, scored 19 goals in 14 games and won 10 out 11 quarter final games. Messi has an incredible record in the Champions League knockout stages, particularly at the Camp Nou, and he will be aiming to continue that against the Serie A giants.