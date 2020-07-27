Today Spanish Papers: Bernardo Silva wary of Real Madrid threat, Fuenlabrada to miss out on play off spot and Barcelona want Eric Garcia

Monday’s Front Page Headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English!!

REAL MADRID: Bernardo Silva Interview - 'Real Madrid have returned to action in very strong form, and it will not be easy to stop them'. Manchester City midfielder Silva believes Real Madrid will pose a huge threat to City's hopes of reaching the Champions League quarter finals when they face off next month.

FUENLABRADA: The Impossible Match - La Liga have proposed the postponement of the Segunda Division clash between Deportivo la Corun and Fuenlabrada. The cancellation of the game would see Deportivo relegated to the third tier, with Elche taking Fuenlabrada's play off spot. Fuenlabrada are set to argue against the judgement, with the potential for legal against the decision.