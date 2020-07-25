Today’s Spanish Papers: Jese Interview, the Era of Zidane and Josep Bartomeu tips Barcelona for youth project in 2020-21

Sunday’s Front Page Headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English!!

REAL MADRID: What Happened to Jese? - The former Real Madrid forward delves into his past as part of a wide ranging interview with Marca. The 27-year old takes a self critical look at his career, and is determined to make vital changes and focus on playing football again.

REAL MADRID: The Era of Zidane - No elite manager has won as many titles (11) as the French coach since he took over at Real Madrid. After overtaking Johann Cruyff, he next objectives are Miguel Munoz and Pep Guardiola. No coach has eliminated him from the Champions League.