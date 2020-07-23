Today’s Spanish Papers: Fuenlabrada confirm 16 positive Covid-19 cases, Villarreal appoint Unai Emery and Barcelona stars head to Ibiza

Friday’s Front Page Headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English!!

LA LIGA/FUENLABRADA: 'Fuenlagate' gets complicated - La Liga have ruled that Fuenlabrada cannot play their final game of the 2019-20 Segunda Division season against Deportivo, after 16 positive Covid-19 tests at the club. BARCELONA: Quique Setien could consider selling an entire XI of players as part of a summer reshuffle at the club, with Nelson Semedo, Samuel Umtiti, Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic amongst those linked with an exit.

VILLARREAL: Villarreal officially announce the arrival of their new manager Unai Emery as a replacement for the outgoing Javi Calleja. The former Arsenal boss has signed a three year deal at the club, and will be unveiled on Monday.