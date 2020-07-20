Today’s Spanish Papers: Fuenlabrada Covid-19 controversy, Bale wants to stay at Real Madrid and Messi record break

Tuesday’s Front Page Headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English!!

SEGUNDA/FUENLABRADA: This is not over - The unsettling rise in coronavirus cases across Spain hits the football calendar, as Fuenlabrada v Deportivo is postponed due to positive tests. The final standings in the Segunda remained undecided, with Elche's play-off spot, and Deportivo and Numancia's relegation unclear.

SEGUNDA/FUENLABRADA: The Coronavirus incident in the Segunda - La Liga and the RFEF suspend Fuenlabrada v Deportivo amid a reported 12 positive Covid-19 cases at the Madrid-based club. REAL MADRID: Gareth Bale will not lower his salary in order to secure a summer move away from Real Madrid, despite playing a minor role for Zinedine Zidane's side this season.