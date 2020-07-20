Today’s Spanish Papers: Fuenlabrada Covid-19 controversy, Bale wants to stay at Real Madrid and Messi record break

Tuesday’s Front Page Headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English!!

SEGUNDA/FUENLABRADA: This is not over - The unsettling rise in coronavirus cases across Spain hits the football calendar, as Fuenlabrada v Deportivo is postponed due to positive tests. The final standings in the Segunda remained undecided, with Elche's play-off spot, and Deportivo and Numancia's relegation unclear.  
SEGUNDA/FUENLABRADA: The Coronavirus incident in the Segunda - La Liga and the RFEF suspend Fuenlabrada v Deportivo amid a reported 12 positive Covid-19 cases at the Madrid-based club. REAL MADRID: Gareth Bale will not lower his salary in order to secure a summer move away from Real Madrid, despite playing a minor role for Zinedine Zidane's side this season.
BARCELONA: Messi 1001 - Lionel Messi has finally edged over the 1000+ mark for goals and assists with Barcelona and Argentina. He now has 703 goals and 298 assists in total for club and country. His record seventh Pichichi Trophy has now equalled the respective records of Gerd Muller and Eusebio.
